CoinTerminal

CoinTerminal

Cryptocurrency news as it happens.

CoinTerminal instantly aggregates, summarizes and analyzes market chatter for sentiment and streams it in real-time.

Gain access to CoinTerminal from $29/month with a 5 day free trial.

Start Free Trial Now

Features

Aggregation

CoinTerminal monitors various social media platforms, forums and websites into a single stream of content and market chatter.

Indexing

All content goes through a preprocessing stage where chatter is checked for and indexed by mentions of cryptocurrencies.

Summarization

Source content is carefully summarized to allow for fast processing by our users, and allows us to present it in CoinTerminal.

Analysis

All content is measured for sentiment and engagement levels which are continouosly calibrated as our data set grows.

Alpha Pricing

  • Professional
  • $29/Month
    5 day free trial
  • Real time news feed
  • Summarized Content
  • Filter by selected cryptocurrencies
  • Sentiment Check
  • Access to CoinTerminal Slack
Start Free Trial
  • Institutional
  • Contact
  • Institutional includes ALL features of the professional version
  • API Access
  • Historical Data Access
  • Request additional keywords/coins to track
Contact

    Cryptocurrency Payments Accepted

    You can buy multi-month CoinTerminal packages paid for in cryptocurrencies. Including Bitcoin, Ether, Augur, Litecoin and others upon request.

Pay in Crypto

About

CoinTerminal is a platform for professionals and institutions that require real-time cryptocurrency market news and data.

Built By

© 2017 j.s.h.

Contact